SOPs’ Violations: 13 More Educational Institutions Closed Down

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:17 PM

SOPs’ violations: 13 more educational institutions closed down

The total number of educational institutions which have been closed down due to violation of SOPs imposed to control spread of Covid-19 have risen to 35 in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2020) Amid fear of Covid-19, 13 more educational institutions were closed down during the last 24 hours for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) made to control spread of the global pandemic.

The sources said that ten educational institutions were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while three were closed down in Sindh.

On Thursday, at least 22 educational institutions were closed across the country for violating SOPs.

Shutting down of educational institutions has taken place at the moment when nine deaths and 752 people were diagnosed with Covid-19.

The death toll with the latest fatalities has rose to 6,408 while surge of positive cases has surged to 304,386.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 133,125 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,142 in Punjab, 37,242 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,991 in Balochistan, 16,033 in Islamabad, 3,381 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,472 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,090,660 coronavirus tests and 33,865 in last 24 hours. 291,683 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 579 patients are in critical condition.

Educational institutions from grade nine to onwards reopen across Pakistan

Pakistan reopened educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities on Sept 15 after keeping them closed for six months.

