SOPs Violations: 30 restaurants sealed, 660 shops closed down during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The teams of Islamabad Capital Territory administration has sealed some 30 restaurants and closed down 660 shops for defying coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last 24 hours.

The authorities has imposed over Rs 100,000 fine to the violators by conducting as many as 2000 inspections.

Similarly 16 individuals booked and 10 vehicles were impounded over non-compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.

Around 52 schools and 28 mosques were inspected during the same period, according to ICT data available with APP on Sunday.

The administration had step up efforts amid third wave of corona virus pandemic as the number of positive cases in the Federal capital continued to rise.

AC Rural visited restaurants, malls and shops to check implementation of COVID SOPs in Tarlai, PWD and Jinnah town and took action against the violators.

AC Industrial Area Owais Arshad visited sector I-8 and G-8 Markaz and closed all shops and restaurants that were functional.

Similarly, AC Shalimar, in compliance with notification issued by DC Office closed all the shops other than essential items/services. Those who were not following SOPs were fined.

AC Secretariat Aneel Saeed inspected schools/educational institutes in the area of Bhara Kahu, Kiyani Road.

He briefed the traders about the latest directions of NCOC regarding measures to counter 3rd wave of pandemic.

Likewise, Assistant Commissioner City Rana Musa Tahir closed the open stores at Aabpara Market and took legal action against the violators.

AC Shalimar Sidra Anwar paid visit at sector F-10 and took action against those shop owners who did not comply with SOPs.

