SOPs violations : ICT admin step up actions amid 3rd wave of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday intensified action against violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid third wave of corona virus pathogen.

The administration had ordered the closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday as the number of coronavirus cases in the Federal capital continue to rise at an alarming rate.

As per details, AC Industrial Area prohibited the entry of general public at Faisal Mosque except those coming for offering routine prayers.

AC Rural visited restaurants, malls and shops to check implementation of COVID SOPs in Tarlai, PWD and Jinnah town and took action against the violators.

AC Industrial Area Owais Arshad visited sector I-8 and G-8 Markaz and closed all shops and restaurants that were functional.

Similarly, AC Shalimar, in compliance with notification issued by DC Office closed all the shops other than essential items/services.

Those who were not following SOPs were fined.

AC Secretariat Aneel Saeed visited Marriott hotel and closed Nadia Cafe as per directions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC.). No outside guests were allowed for dine-in while in house guests were being served outside in open air under strict compliance of Covid protocols.

He also inspected schools/educational institutes in the area of Bhara Kahu, Kiyani Road after receiving public complaints and found no violation except one school where exams were being held under strict adherence to SOPs.

He briefed the traders about the latest directions of NCOC regarding measures to counter 3rd wave of pandemic.

Likewise, Assistant Commissioner City Rana Musa Tahir closed the open stores at Aabpara Market and took legal action against the violators.

AC Shalimar Sidra Anwar paid visit at sector F-10 and took action against those shop owners who were defying SOPs.