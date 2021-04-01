UrduPoint.com
SOPs Violations: Iqra, Falcon Public Schools Sealed In Sarband Area: DC Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood took prompt action against SOPs violations issued by the provincial government by sealing two schools during his visit Bara and Charsadda road here on Thursday.

Talking to media men, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood said that despite instruction issued by the provincial government of closer of all schools, certain schools called their students and also found violation of corona SOPs.

He said legal action will be taken against the school administration as the school administration in Peshawar should strictly implement government code of conduct because the violations will be prosecuted, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt.

(retd) Khalid Mahmood informed.

Action was taken against New Peshawar Grammar School Cell on Charsadda Road as despite the ban, students were being called daily, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar directed Assistant Commissioner (UT) Dr. Adil Ayub and Azki Fatima to take quick action on Sarband and Bara Road and Charsadda Road for violation of Corona SOPs.

