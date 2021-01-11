UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOPs Violations; Over 88 Vehicles Challaned

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

SOPs violations; Over 88 vehicles challaned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has challaned around 88 vehicles for defying anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last one week.

The authority also imposed over Rs 270,200 fine by checking as many as 366 vehicles across the city, secretary ITA Asma told APP on Monday.

Asma who assumed the charge recently said that field staff was conducting raids at bus-terminals and major thoroughfares in the city to ensure the implementation of COVID SOPs.

The public services vehicles (PSVs), who did not complete their designated routes, she said were also being fined and booked to relevant police stations for further legal actions.

She said special teams had been constituted along with Environment Protection Department and Islamabad Traffic Police to take actions against smoke-emitting vehicles.

The transporters had already been warned against plying faulty and excessive smoke-emitting vehicles during winter, said Asma.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Fine Vehicles Traffic Ita

Recent Stories

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

35 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

50 minutes ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

50 minutes ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

1 hour ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

1 hour ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.