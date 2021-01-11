SOPs violations; Over 88 vehicles challaned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has challaned around 88 vehicles for defying anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last one week.

The authority also imposed over Rs 270,200 fine by checking as many as 366 vehicles across the city, secretary ITA Asma told APP on Monday.

Asma who assumed the charge recently said that field staff was conducting raids at bus-terminals and major thoroughfares in the city to ensure the implementation of COVID SOPs.

The public services vehicles (PSVs), who did not complete their designated routes, she said were also being fined and booked to relevant police stations for further legal actions.

She said special teams had been constituted along with Environment Protection Department and Islamabad Traffic Police to take actions against smoke-emitting vehicles.

The transporters had already been warned against plying faulty and excessive smoke-emitting vehicles during winter, said Asma.

