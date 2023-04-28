UrduPoint.com

SOR Takes Notice Of Sale Of Stamp Paper On High Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SOR takes notice of sale of stamp paper on high rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Board of Revenue Punjab (BOR) Senior Member Nabeel Javed took notice of a complaint by a citizen regarding the sale of Rs100 and Rs 200 stamp papers at exorbitant rates.

He directed deputy commissioners and stamp inspectors across the province to take strict action against stamp vendors involved in this practice.

In a statement issued on Friday, the BOR spokesman stated that the district administration had been instructed to take legal action against those who did not issue Rs100 and Rs 200 stamp papers to the public.

The spokesman clarified that there was no shortage of any type of stamp papers across Punjab and that the licenses of stamp sellers involved in creating an artificial shortage would be canceled.

According to government instructions, stamp papers were issued on plain papers so there was no question of a shortage of stamp papers, the spokesman added.

To address any grievances related to this issue, people could lodge complaints with the board of Revenueat 042-99210785 and 0300-5122337 or they may contact the respective deputy commissioner's office,the spokesman concluded.

