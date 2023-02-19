Soros brings to light Modi, Adani collusion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Prominent financial investor, George Soros, while addressing the Munich Security Conference, took up the issue of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with his close ally and business tycoon, Gautam Adani, who was accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards.

Soros is a 92 years old Hungarian-born American financier and philanthropist known for successful investments, and for promoting democracy, transparency, and freedom of speech.

He is the owner of famous Central European University located at Vienna and Budapest and founder of Open Society Foundations, which give grants to groups and individuals that promote these values. He is a globally known figure with much clout in USA and European countries.

According to media reports, in his remarks, Soros said fate of Modi and business tycoon Adani was intertwined.

So far Modi was silent on the subject of Adani, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and Parliament in India.

His relationship with Adani will significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's Federal government and this will also open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms.

Modi had already been facing a lot of criticism due to rise in Hindu extremism and atrocities against Muslims and minorities.

There was incessant persecution of Muslims and other minorities as a part of state policy.

"I may be naïve, but I expect a democratic revival in India," Soros said while speaking at the security conference.

Soros made sharp critical remarks linking Modi, Adani and Indian government Gautam Adani resorted to flagrant manipulation of the stock markets to inflate his wealth. US based research wizard Hindenburg in its recent report exposed Adani's scam.

The globally publicised report unfolded a mega fraud of a character known for his closeness with Modi.

The scandal highlighted Modi's criminal connivance in Adani's scam and also showed undemocratic behaviour of PM Modi in this case The statement of Gorge Soros about Modi could have a major impact as he was a non-controversial and globally known figure.

He had popular soft image in the world owing to his philanthropic activities so his statement about Modi carried much weight.

Munich Security Conference where George Soros made the statement was a globally known forum. Over the last four decades it had become most important independent forum for exchange of views by international security policy decision-makersEach year it brings together about 350 senior figures from more than 70 countries around the world to engage in an intensive debate on current and future security challenges.