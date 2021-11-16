UrduPoint.com

Sorra Dam To Be Built In Koh-e-Suleman Range With Rs 10b: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:43 PM

The Punjab government would construct the Sorra Dam with Rs 10 billion to store hill-torrents water in the Koh-e-Suleman mountainous range for irrigation and agricultural purposes

The foundation stone of the project would be laid at the start of the next year, said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday while chairing a meeting to review progress on the plan designed to save 51,000 million acres feet of water.

The chief secretary, SMBR, chairman P&D, finance secretary and others attended the meeting while Commissioner DG Khan division participated through video link.

The CM ordered for completing the project according to the timeline while working on a fast track basis.

He appreciated the fact that the Sorra Dam would also act as an area development project to provide job opportunities along with the availability of ample water up to Taunsa. Similarly, the agricultural activities would be promoted along with the promotion of tourism, he added.

The land acquisition process has been completed and the technical team has accorded approval to the dam design, he disclosed, adding that the dam level would be 258 feet higher than the river.

The CM said that the people of the most backward area would have not dreamed of having a dam in their region.

Earlier, the irrigation secretary briefed the participants about the highlights of the project.

