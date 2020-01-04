UrduPoint.com
“Sorry Over What My Son Did,” Karachi Mayor Wasim Apologizes To Boy’s Family His Son Assaulted

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 06:15 PM

“Sorry over what my son did,” Karachi Mayor Wasim apologizes to boy’s family his son assaulted

According to the media reports, the victim family accepted his apology and said that the case against Mayor’s son would also be withdrawn.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar apologized to the family whose son was assaulted by his son here Saturday.

Wasim Akhtar along with his son Tamur Wasaim visited the house of Mahboob Abbasi, and apologized from the victim family. According to media reports, Abbasi family accepted his apology and said that the case against his son would be withdrawn.

“Wasim Akhtar contacted through telephone and then came to our house to apologize over what his son did while his son was also with him,” Mahboob Abbasi was quoted by the media as saying. “It is my son’s mistake and I apologized for his behavior,” he was further quoted by the media.

He also said that he told the mayor that such incident should never have happened.

Darakshan police station booked mayor's son Taimur Wasim and around eight to 10 others, including his guards for beating up 19-year-old student, Hasnain Haider, on the night of Dec 31.

In their complaint, the victim family said that their son was a resident of Clifton who along with his friend was waiting for other friends at a petrol pump in Phase-VIII of DHA when two Vigo vehicles arrived there at around 10pm on Dec 31.

Around eight to 10 persons including security guards were travelling in the vehicles. They allegedly resorted to aerial firing, the complainant said, adding that when he inquired about the gunfire and abusive language, they again resorted to firing.

He said that he left from there but two Vigo vehicles near Hamza mosque stopped them. Taimur Wasim and his guards came to him and started beating him. “ You know I am son of Karachi mayor,” the complainant quoted the accused as saying. The guards also smashed windows of his car, he added.

