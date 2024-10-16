SOS Children Join Officials To Develop 300 Fruit Plants Orchard
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Children from the SOS Village joined hands with the administration and planted 300 fruit plants to develop an orchard near a Miyawaki forest at Qasim Fort mound under the supervision of commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan, here on Wednesday.
The green initiative materialised with the cooperation of a noted philanthropist Azhar Baloch.
Speaking on the occasion, commissioner said that plantation in cities serve as oxygen pockets and added that Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) has been assigned the task of developing Miyawaki forests in Multan.
She said that local fruit trees would be planted at important locations in the city to make fruit accessible to all, reduce atmospheric temperature to bring overall improvement to environment.
DG PHA Asif Rauf said that Miyawaki forests would serve as lungs of the city and help tackle environmental pollution problem.
Azhar Baloch said that every individual must plant and nurture at least one tree pleading that providing a pollution free environment to coming generation was a collective responsibility.
