SOS Children’s Village Jamshoro Organizes ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Societas Socialis (SOS) Children’s Village Jamshoro organized a fun and laughter event ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ on Sunday .
According to details, various colourful segments were presented on the occasion including kite flying, musical show, food stalls and free swings.
Renowned artist Tahira Joyo hosted the event while famous Singers and Music bands including Dr. Govinda Sharma, Afsheen Memon, Strangers Band, Ittehad Band, Alif-The Band, Barat Zulfiqar, Noshi Ali & Brothers performed on their items.
Meanwhile famous comedians Asghar Khoso and Ali Gul Malah also received applause from the audience for their comedy performance.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quran memorization competition & Mehfil-e-Qirat held at IIUI45 seconds ago
-
Another Indian nefarious move to mentally upset innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
UNICEF announces 'Leading Minds Fellowship on Climate'51 minutes ago
-
CM awards prizes at 'Pegging Championship 2024'51 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Ali Amin Gandapur as returned candidate PK-113 DI Khan51 minutes ago
-
SAU Tandojam to host Conference on Food, Nutrition, Public Health Challenges on Feb 2151 minutes ago
-
Two held, arms, drugs recovered51 minutes ago
-
432 Police officials deployed to enhance churches security1 hour ago
-
Jamal Shah's painting exhibition unveiled at PNCA1 hour ago
-
Bandit killed during police encounter1 hour ago
-
950 kites confiscated during crackdown2 hours ago
-
Friends of Margalla Hills, civil society protests; demand CDA to de-seal visitors' info centers2 hours ago