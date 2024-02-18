Open Menu

SOS Children’s Village Jamshoro Organizes ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’

February 18, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Societas Socialis (SOS) Children’s Village Jamshoro organized a fun and laughter event ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ on Sunday .

According to details, various colourful segments were presented on the occasion including kite flying, musical show, food stalls and free swings.

Renowned artist Tahira Joyo hosted the event while famous Singers and Music bands including Dr. Govinda Sharma, Afsheen Memon, Strangers Band, Ittehad Band, Alif-The Band, Barat Zulfiqar, Noshi Ali & Brothers performed on their items.

Meanwhile famous comedians Asghar Khoso and Ali Gul Malah also received applause from the audience for their comedy performance.

