SOS Children's Village To Organize Awareness Walk In Commemoration Of Services
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM
The management of SOS Children’s Village Jamshoro has announced an awareness walk to mark the milestone of 50 years of dedicated care and services for socially challenged children in the country
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The management of SOS Children’s Village Jamshoro has announced an awareness walk to mark the milestone of 50 years of dedicated care and services for socially challenged children in the country.
The event is set to take place on Friday, 25th April, with the aim of raising awareness about the organization’s longstanding contributions to the welfare of vulnerable children across the country.
According to the Chairman of the Management Committee Dost Muhammad Baloch, the walk will commence at 11 AM from Hyderabad Gymkhana, culminating at the Hyderabad Press Club (HPC), where a special event will follow to further commemorate this significant achievement.
Recent Stories
Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation
Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious Affairs Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti3 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram3 minutes ago
-
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development13 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems13 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation13 minutes ago
-
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree3 minutes ago
-
Pindi's traders, residents hail PM decision on energy prices cut3 minutes ago