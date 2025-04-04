The management of SOS Children’s Village Jamshoro has announced an awareness walk to mark the milestone of 50 years of dedicated care and services for socially challenged children in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The management of SOS Children’s Village Jamshoro has announced an awareness walk to mark the milestone of 50 years of dedicated care and services for socially challenged children in the country.

The event is set to take place on Friday, 25th April, with the aim of raising awareness about the organization’s longstanding contributions to the welfare of vulnerable children across the country.

According to the Chairman of the Management Committee Dost Muhammad Baloch, the walk will commence at 11 AM from Hyderabad Gymkhana, culminating at the Hyderabad Press Club (HPC), where a special event will follow to further commemorate this significant achievement.