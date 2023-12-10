SOS Foundation advocates for global and national Human Rights Implementation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The SOS Foundation, a leading humanitarian organization, hosted a walk on Human Rights Day at H. 9 Islamabad, drawing a diverse crowd of children, youth, and individuals from various backgrounds. Participants passionately displayed play cards and banners, calling for the universal enforcement of the United Nations' human rights declaration.

Abdus Salam, Director of SOS Foundation, emphasized the fundamental right of every human being to peace, equality, and basic human rights. Salam urged world powers to take responsibility for ensuring these rights globally and highlighted the need for national efforts to uphold human rights standards.

Specifically addressing the rights of children in Pakistan, Salam advocated for a safe and healthy environment, basic education, and equal opportunities for every child. He called on the government to ensure the rights of every child in the country.

In addition to the global focus, Salam addressed the plight of the Palestinian people, particularly women and children, urging world leaders for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.

Professor Hazrat Ali, Social workers Nauman Shakir, Lala Rukh, and Saadia Amir echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that many in Pakistan are unaware of their basic rights.