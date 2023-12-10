Open Menu

SOS Foundation Advocates For Global And National Human Rights Implementation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SOS Foundation advocates for global and national Human Rights Implementation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The SOS Foundation, a leading humanitarian organization, hosted a walk on Human Rights Day at H. 9 Islamabad, drawing a diverse crowd of children, youth, and individuals from various backgrounds. Participants passionately displayed play cards and banners, calling for the universal enforcement of the United Nations' human rights declaration.

Abdus Salam, Director of SOS Foundation, emphasized the fundamental right of every human being to peace, equality, and basic human rights. Salam urged world powers to take responsibility for ensuring these rights globally and highlighted the need for national efforts to uphold human rights standards.

Specifically addressing the rights of children in Pakistan, Salam advocated for a safe and healthy environment, basic education, and equal opportunities for every child. He called on the government to ensure the rights of every child in the country.

In addition to the global focus, Salam addressed the plight of the Palestinian people, particularly women and children, urging world leaders for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.

Professor Hazrat Ali, Social workers Nauman Shakir, Lala Rukh, and Saadia Amir echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that many in Pakistan are unaware of their basic rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World United Nations Palestine Education Somali Shilling Women From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

9 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

18 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

18 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

18 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

18 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

19 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

19 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

19 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

19 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

19 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan