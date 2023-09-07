Open Menu

SOS Foundation Sheds Light On Illiteracy Crisis With Awareness Walk On World Literacy Day

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SOS Foundation sheds light on Illiteracy crisis with awareness walk on World Literacy Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :SOS Foundation, is going to organize an awareness walk scheduled for World Literacy Day on Thursday.

The event aims to spotlight the critical issue of illiteracy in Pakistan and the alarming number of 1.8 million out-of-school children who are currently being overlooked.

The awareness walk will commence at 10:30 AM, starting from Super Market F-6 and culminating at the prestigious National Press Club in Islamabad.

Children from various schools, dedicated educators, impassioned educationists, committed social workers, and individuals from all walks of life will participate to share a common goal � the eradication of illiteracy in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Somali Shilling Market Event All From Share Million

Recent Stories

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

56 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

2 hours ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

3 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

3 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

4 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

4 hours ago
Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

4 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan