SOS Foundation sheds light on Illiteracy crisis with awareness walk on World Literacy Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :SOS Foundation, is going to organize an awareness walk scheduled for World Literacy Day on Thursday.

The event aims to spotlight the critical issue of illiteracy in Pakistan and the alarming number of 1.8 million out-of-school children who are currently being overlooked.

The awareness walk will commence at 10:30 AM, starting from Super Market F-6 and culminating at the prestigious National Press Club in Islamabad.

Children from various schools, dedicated educators, impassioned educationists, committed social workers, and individuals from all walks of life will participate to share a common goal � the eradication of illiteracy in Pakistan.