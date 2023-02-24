UrduPoint.com

SOS Village Children Visit Governor House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 08:28 PM

SOS Village children visit Governor House

Children of SOS Village visited Governor House Lahore on the invitation of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Children of SOS Village visited Governor House Lahore on the invitation of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here on Friday.

Governor's wife Mrs. Ayesha Balighur Rehman welcomed the children to the Governor's House.

The children were shown round the historic Governor's House and they were overjoyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor Punjab Wife Somali Shilling

Recent Stories

German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

4 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by- ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by-elections on 27 NA seats; rest ..

2 minutes ago
 Man kills his three aunts in Bahawalpur

Man kills his three aunts in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ministry of IT, ITU visits 'Gokina S ..

Delegation of Ministry of IT, ITU visits 'Gokina Smart Village'

9 minutes ago
 UN seeks justice for victims of Russia's 'senseles ..

UN seeks justice for victims of Russia's 'senseless' war

2 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to death for killing woman

Man sentenced to death for killing woman

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.