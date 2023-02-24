SOS Village children visit Governor House

(@FahadShabbir)

Children of SOS Village visited Governor House Lahore on the invitation of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Children of SOS Village visited Governor House Lahore on the invitation of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here on Friday.

Governor's wife Mrs. Ayesha Balighur Rehman welcomed the children to the Governor's House.

The children were shown round the historic Governor's House and they were overjoyed.