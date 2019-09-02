SOS village kids participate in PHA tree plantation campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday planted saplings along Ferozpur Road and children of SOS Village actively participated in the plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday planted saplings along Ferozpur Road and children of SOS Village actively participated in the plantation campaign.

According to a spokesperson, the SOS village children expressed great pleasure over the activity and planted a good number of saplings, along with the PHA authorities.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said on the occasion that trees were crucial for our survival and children should play their role in making environment clean and green in city.

PHA Director General Gulam Farid emphasised the need for cleanliness and tree plantation in city, saying the Authority was providing plants free-of-cost to people during the monsoon campaign.

The plantation ceremony was also attended by PHA Director Misbah Dar, Deputy Director Horticulture Zahid and other officials.