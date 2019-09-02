UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOS Village Kids Participate In PHA Tree Plantation Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:06 PM

SOS village kids participate in PHA tree plantation campaign

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday planted saplings along Ferozpur Road and children of SOS Village actively participated in the plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday planted saplings along Ferozpur Road and children of SOS Village actively participated in the plantation campaign.

According to a spokesperson, the SOS village children expressed great pleasure over the activity and planted a good number of saplings, along with the PHA authorities.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said on the occasion that trees were crucial for our survival and children should play their role in making environment clean and green in city.

PHA Director General Gulam Farid emphasised the need for cleanliness and tree plantation in city, saying the Authority was providing plants free-of-cost to people during the monsoon campaign.

The plantation ceremony was also attended by PHA Director Misbah Dar, Deputy Director Horticulture Zahid and other officials.

Related Topics

Road Somali Shilling

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso court jails two generals over 2015 co ..

2 minutes ago

Sharbat point, Lok Khaba no more operational at Lo ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuania summons Chinese envoy over Hong Kong inc ..

2 minutes ago

China appreciates joint communique between Myanmar ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

'Is it worth it?' Ricciardo reflected after Hubert ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.