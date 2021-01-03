UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SoU Syndicate To Decide Fate Of Illegally Appointed Officials

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:10 PM

SoU syndicate to decide fate of illegally appointed officials

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Syndicate of the University of Sargodha (UoS) in its coming meeting will decide the fate of illegally appointments made during the last 10 years.

The development came after the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab submitted a report to the Governor Punjab revealing over 4,500 illegal appointments in 12 public sector universities of Punjab. These illegal appointments (from BPS-1 to 16, and BS-17 and above were made without advertising vacancies, against the rules and service laws with a financial impact of Rs 6061 million. The ACE Punjab recommended taking 'strict legal action' against those who involved in this scam.

According to a letter issued by the Governor Secretariat, the Punjab Governor who is also Chancellor of the University had directed to place the matter before the syndicate to investigate the irregular/illegal appointments pointed out by the Director General ACE, Punjab.

The ACE Punjab report revealed that Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, former Vice Chancellor Sargodha University made 997 illegal appointments during his tenures 2010-11, 2011-15 causing a loss of more than Rs1.

84 billion to the national exchequer.

Similarly, former vice chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali, from April 2011 to October 2011, made 46 illegal appointments causing a loss of more than Rs 20 million to the exchequer. Ex-acting vice chancellor Dr Zahoorul Hassan Dogar, made 52 illegal appointments during an interim charge from October 2015 to October 2016, causing a loss of about Rs 9 million to the national treasury. While, 4 appointments were made without advertisement during the tenure of incumbent Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Secretariat has directed the university to submit a comprehensive report along with the well-defined recommendations and details of the corrective actions taken by the syndicate within 60 days.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Sargodha Muhammad Ali April October 2016 2015 University Of Sargodha From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

3 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.