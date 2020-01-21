Soup Industry Association asks Punjab Food Authority to allow fat extracted oil use: Chairman PFA

A delegation of Soup Industry Association (SIA) has requested the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for allowing the use of fat extracted oil in the preparation of soap-making while meeting with authority Chairman Umer Tanveer Butt at his office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Soup Industry Association (SIA) has requested the Punjab food Authority (PFA) for allowing the use of fat extracted oil in the preparation of soap-making while meeting with authority Chairman Umer Tanveer Butt at his office on Tuesday.

Chairman PFA Umar Tanvir Butt has referred the case to Scientific Panel and board of Punjab Food Authority for submitting their reply on it. He said that PFA had already banned the use of fat oil in soaps manufacturing because in the name of soap manufacturing fat oil is being used as cooking purpose.

Furthermore, he said that withdrawal of the ban would be on the basis of scientific panel's suggestions and with the permission of the PFA Board. Industry would be eased with facilities but health of the general public would be a top priority of the authority, he added.