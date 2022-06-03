UrduPoint.com

South Administrator Announces 50% Cut In Officials' Fuel Quota

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 07:25 PM

South Administrator announces 50% cut in officials' fuel quota

In the wake of recent rise in petroleum prices, the Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed has ordered a fifty per cent cut in fuel quota of the DMC South officials with a view to keeping the DMC budget within control

She, however, made it clear that this cut will not apply on the petrol quota for the vehicles which are on the municipal duties in the South municipality so that the services to people are not hampered.

She also directed the heads of concerned departments of DMC South to ensure steps to control the non-development budget.

