South Africa announces squad for Pakistan tour

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2021) South Africa announced Test squad for upcoming two-Test series commencing from January 26, the latest reports said on Friday.

Fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon and medium-pacer Ottniel Baartman were also included in the South African Test squad.

“A squad-21 player has been finalized for Pakistan tour for Two-Test series commencing from Jan 26,” a news agency reported.

Both the above said players would be part of the Test Squad.

Glenton Stuurman and Migael Pretorius who fell injured during a training session for matches against Sri Lanka. Both Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman would replace Glenton Stuurman and Migael Pretorius in this squad against Pakistan.

Batsman Raynard van Tonder would not be part of this squad touring Pakistan.

South Africa is touring Pakistan after a long time of over 13 years. Last time, it visited Pakistan in 2007.

Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi, the known spinners have also been included in the list. Likewise, both Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius are likely to play for South Africa against Pakistan.

South Africa Test squad: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman