South Africa-based Pakistani Entrepreneur Tabassum Eyes Landmark Mining Investment In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) In a groundbreaking development poised to reshape Pakistan’s mining and energy sectors as South Africa-based Pakistani entrepreneur Tabassum Pardesi has formally commenced her participation in the Pakistan Mining Summit 2025, held in Islamabad.

The high-profile summit brings together policymakers, global investors, and industry leaders to explore Pakistan's vast untapped mineral wealth.

Tabassum, a trailblazing businesswoman best known for co-founding South Africa’s Skywise Airline and for breaking barriers in male-dominated industries, is now spearheading a landmark investment initiative to establish a Coal-to-Gasification plant at the Thar coalfields.

The venture, in collaboration with leading South African mining conglomerates, aims to generate cleaner energy, reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported fuels, and unlock long-term economic opportunities for the region.

Having already submitted a detailed project proposal to the relevant authorities, Tabassum has launched a strategic lobbying and engagement campaign during the summit. Her goal is to secure high-level public-private partnerships, streamline regulatory pathways, and ensure alignment with Pakistan’s national energy and climate resilience goals.

“Pakistan has the potential to become a global mining powerhouse,” she remarked during the opening day of the summit. “With its abundant natural resources and a youthful workforce, all we need is visionary execution and international collaboration — and I’m here to help make that happen.”

Her initiative is being viewed by many as a model for diaspora-driven investment, where overseas Pakistanis bring not just capital, but also global expertise, innovation, and credibility to high-impact sectors in the country.

