South Africa Envoy Visits Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry On Sept 16
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:48 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :South African High Commissioner in Pakistan Mthuthuzeli Madikiza will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday, Sep 16.
SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik told the media that the high commissioner would discuss thematters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during a meeting.