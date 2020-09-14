UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Envoy Visits Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry On Sept 16

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:48 PM

South Africa envoy visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sept 16

South African High Commissioner in Pakistan Mthuthuzeli Madikiza will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday, Sep 16

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :South African High Commissioner in Pakistan Mthuthuzeli Madikiza will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday, Sep 16.

SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik told the media that the high commissioner would discuss thematters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during a meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Sialkot Chamber Commerce Media Industry

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, MCI Middle East join forces to sup ..

6 minutes ago

Midday break rule ends tomorrow

6 minutes ago

Yas Theme Parks recognised for health and safety w ..

21 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD honour winners of &#039;YouthTech Co ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Forces to Return to Bases After Drills in ..

32 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves Rs1.37 bn to reconst ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.