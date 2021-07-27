South Africa National Defence Force Chief calls on CJCSC

Chief of South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon bilateral cooperation, security and prevailing regional environment, said an ISPR news release.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military to military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the visiting dignitary.