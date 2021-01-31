UrduPoint.com
South Africa, Pakistan Cricket Teams Leave For Islamabad Through Special PIA Flight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:30 PM

South Africa, Pakistan cricket teams leave for Islamabad through special PIA flight

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :South African and Pakistan cricket teams left for Islamabad through a special PIA flight on Sunday.

The PIA has reserved its flight PK-368 exclusively for cricket teams, said a news release.

All COVID-19 precautionary measures were adopted during the flight. Comprehensive disinfection of the aircraft, protective gear for all crew members and coronavirus tests were also performed.

The national flag carrier's staff greeted the teams with the flags of both the countries. Strict security measures were also ensured during travel of teams.

More Stories From Pakistan

