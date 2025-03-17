South African Defence delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A high-level defence delegation from the Republic of South Africa, led by Dr Thobekile Gamede, Acting Secretary of Defence, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff reiterated PAF’s commitment to collaborating with the South African Air Force in military to military cooperation and the training domain, said an ISPR news release.

Dr Thobekile Gamede commended the professionalism and accomplishments of Pakistan Air Force, highlighting its success in the domains of indigenization and cutting-edge technological advancements. She expressed desire of cooperation from PAF for modernization and servicing of critical equipment.

The dignitary also conveyed an earnest interest in bolstering the existing cooperation between the Air Forces of both countries. This includes cooperation for increased collaborative efforts to revamp training setups, ranging from basic to tactical levels, across multiple warfare domains.

The South African delegation also articulated intentions to re-equip their Air Force and establish an industrial setup aligned with the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park being spearheaded by PAF.

This visit of Acting Secretary of Defence South Africa to Air Headquarters, Islamabad is a testament to the strong commitment of both nations to further enhance their military partnership through continued dialogue and collaboration.