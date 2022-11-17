UrduPoint.com

South African Defence Force Chief Calls On CJCSC

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 07:18 PM

South African Defence Force Chief calls on CJCSC

Chief of South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief of South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

The CJCSC said that Pakistan was keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with South Africa.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the visiting dignitary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee ISPR Visit South Africa

Recent Stories

NDMA issues travelling guidelines for tourists aim ..

NDMA issues travelling guidelines for tourists aiming to visit popular destinati ..

1 minute ago
 Govt to provide soon 5-G services in country: Usam ..

Govt to provide soon 5-G services in country: Usama Qadri

1 minute ago
 New NATO Chief to Be Announced at Vilnius Summit i ..

New NATO Chief to Be Announced at Vilnius Summit in July 2023 - Lithuanian Prime ..

1 minute ago
 Hague Court Calls Russia' Almaz-Antey Expert in MH ..

Hague Court Calls Russia' Almaz-Antey Expert in MH17 Case but Questions Credibil ..

2 minutes ago
 Nearly 4.4 million SIMS involved in illegal grey t ..

Nearly 4.4 million SIMS involved in illegal grey traffic blocked in last three y ..

15 minutes ago
 LC-Media Cricket; Strong Panthers, Markhor reach L ..

LC-Media Cricket; Strong Panthers, Markhor reach LC Media Cricket final

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.