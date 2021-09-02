South African President invites investors to explore business opportunities

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday invited investors to explore vast business opportunities in the country's sectors including mining and agriculture as the government has kept improving the business environment

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday invited investors to explore vast business opportunities in the country's sectors including mining and agriculture as the government has kept improving the business environment.

Ramaphosa made the remark marks at the Limpopo Provincial Investment Conference held Wednesday and Thursday.

"As government, we are working to improve the investment climate and reduce the cost of doing business. We are undertaking far-reaching structural reforms in the energy, transport and water sectors -- all of which are important for the industries with the highest potential for growth in Limpopo.

We have already taken several steps to achieve security of electricity supply for the whole country," said the president.

Ramaphosa said the country have a favorable tax regime, sophisticated financial sector to manage complex transactions and an independent judiciary able to enforce legal provisions and contracts. He pointed out that there are opportunities in mining and mineral beatification, agriculture and agro-processing, renewable and alternative energy and information and communications technology.