ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of South African National Defence Forces General Rudzani Maphwanya Thursday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The visiting dignitary lauded professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel and exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, said a PAF media release.

The Air Chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation between the two Air Forces.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.