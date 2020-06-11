South Asia Higher Education Symposium to be held on 19th

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :South Asia Higher Education Symposium will be held on "Transition to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic" on June 19.

National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan and Country Coordinator Global Academics Leadership academy Pakistan, Murtaza Noor will be representing Pakistan in the symposium.

The sources told APP on Thursday that IUCPSS Coordinator Murtaza Noor along with experts from other South Asian countries would participate in the event.

The speakers would share updates and developments in high education sector after the outbreak of COVID-19, he added.

This experience sharing session will also highlight the lessons learnt by the South Asian nations from the massive shift to online education in the region.

National Coordinator Inter University Consortium Pakistan, Murtaza Noor would highlight the various steps taken by higher education sector of Pakistan especially online education and effective engagement of students.

Higher education leadership senior academics and experts will also attend the online session.