UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Asia Higher Education Symposium To Be Held On 19th

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

South Asia Higher Education Symposium to be held on 19th

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :South Asia Higher Education Symposium will be held on "Transition to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic" on June 19.

National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan and Country Coordinator Global Academics Leadership academy Pakistan, Murtaza Noor will be representing Pakistan in the symposium.

The sources told APP on Thursday that IUCPSS Coordinator Murtaza Noor along with experts from other South Asian countries would participate in the event.

The speakers would share updates and developments in high education sector after the outbreak of COVID-19, he added.

This experience sharing session will also highlight the lessons learnt by the South Asian nations from the massive shift to online education in the region.

National Coordinator Inter University Consortium Pakistan, Murtaza Noor would highlight the various steps taken by higher education sector of Pakistan especially online education and effective engagement of students.

Higher education leadership senior academics and experts will also attend the online session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education June Event From Share Asia

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 June 2020

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

9 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

10 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.