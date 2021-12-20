South Asian countries participate in workshop on poverty reduction, development

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 50 officials from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have joined China in an online workshop on poverty reduction and development for South Asian countries held by the China-South Asian Countries Poverty Reduction and Cooperative Development Centre, an institute which was inaugurated by officials from the six countries in July

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 50 officials from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have joined China in an online workshop on poverty reduction and development for South Asian countries held by the China-South Asian Countries Poverty Reduction and Cooperative Development Centre, an institute which was inaugurated by officials from the six countries in July.

Starting from December 15, the ten-day training session covers four parts: lectures on theoretical and practical know how of poverty reduction and development, analysis of typical cases, country-wise discussion, and virtual tours, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

While addressing the opening ceremony of the workshop on December 16, Chen Song, Deputy Director-General of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of China, revealed that based on the Chinese experience of combating poverty and maintaining development, the training has been customised to South Asian countries and can serve as a platform for communication and cooperation.

Chen noted that China is willing to hold seminars to share experiences of poverty reduction and development between China and South Asian countries, and explore the possibility of establishing bilateral and multi-lateral poverty reduction demonstration projects.

The workshop is the first in a series of training sessions on poverty reduction and rural revitalisation by the China-South Asian Countries Poverty Reduction and Cooperative Development Centre.