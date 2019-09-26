(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has to distinction to have the South Asia's biggest orphanage where more than 400 boys and girls are provided all the facilities, which all the parents wish to extend to their children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has to distinction to have the South Asia's biggest orphanage where more than 400 boys and girls are provided all the facilities, which all the parents wish to extend to their children.

"Provision of quality accommodation, education, food and clothes to the orphans across the board without hurting their ego and self-respect is the hallmark of our center," Chairman Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) Chaudhry Akhtar told APP media team during its visit to Mirpur following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the district and adjoining localities on Tuesday.

The KORT was established after the October-2005's devastating quake, enrolling about 40 boys and girls affected by the tragedy, which claimed lives of their parents and guardians.

Chaudhry Akhtar said the center, spanning over 110 kanals land, was fully equipped with all facilities such such as lodging, boarding, sports and education, adding the children were imparted education from class one to twelve. The interested students are also sent to universities of their choice for higher studies after they complete their studies at the center, he added.

He said the KORT was also planning to set up a university for which it had already acquired a 400-kanal piece of land from the government.

"It is the prime responsibility of affluent members of the society to helping widows, orphans and destitute, providing them equal opportunities so that they could become useful members of the society," he added.

The chairman said islam stressed on protecting the rights of orphans including safeguarding of their wealth and property, binding the society members religious and social obligations.

"It is our collective and religious responsibility to take care of the orphans, widows and needy people and provide equal opportunities to make them part of thriving communities," he added.

He said "it is our duty, both as concerned human beings and good Muslims, upon whom the Holy Quran enjoins the same care of orphans as of one's own offspring." Chaudhry Akhtar said he was fully committed to promote the cause of education and educate the poor children of the country. "I have given my name to the children, as father, whom no one owns." About the earthquake occurred on Tuesday, he said that KORT had distributed cooked food packages water among the affected people of Mohra, Kikri, Sahang Mohra hill and government hospitals in Mirpur.

"We will provide all the possible assistance to our people in earthquake hit area, and they will not be allowed to become baggers," the chairman, who reached Mirpur within 24 hours after the tragedy, said.

He said that KORT mobile Medical teams were operating in the earthquake hit areas to extend first aid treatment to the injured.