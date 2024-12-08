South Asia’s Stability Hinges On Kashmir Resolution, Says Hurriyat Leaders
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pro-freedom leaders and organizations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have reiterated that lasting peace in South Asia is impossible without resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of its
people.
According to Kashmir Media service, the leaders and organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar emphasized that India’s prolonged obstruction of a peaceful resolution has intensified regional instability.
Highlighting the implications of India’s unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, which stripped occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, the leaders condemned these as illegal and provocative.
“These actions have exacerbated tensions in an already volatile South Asia, making Kashmir a potential nuclear flashpoint,” they said.
They warned that the Hindutva-driven agenda of the current Indian regime poses the greatest threat to regional peace, as its fascist policies continue to oppress the people of South Asia, particularly those in IIOJK.
The leaders stressed that the Modi regime’s reliance on militaristic measures cannot crush the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom.
The Hurriyat representatives said that India is disregarding international commitments, including the right to self-determination for Kashmiris as enshrined in United Nations resolutions.
They criticized the global community for its silence, which they argued has emboldened India’s hegemonic ambitions in the territory.
Urging international intervention, the leaders and organizations called upon the United Nations and global powers to press India to honor its obligations under international law.
“The world must break its silence and compel India to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir,” they stated, emphasizing that peace and stability in South Asia hinge on a just and lasting settlement of the Kashmir dispute.
The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering resolve to continue the struggle for self-determination, asserting that no amount of repression or militarization can suppress the Kashmiri people’s rightful demand for freedom.
