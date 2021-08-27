South Balochistan package to provide best infrastructure facilities in Makran: Zubaida Jalal

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal on Friday said an implementation of development projects under South Balochistan package would provide best infrastructure facilities in Makran division.

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting held at the office of Coordinator Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on the occasion of his visit to Quetta Civil Secretariat.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) workers including Najamuddin Kabzai, Mir Dadullah Rind, Anwar Rind and other members of the party were also present.

Welcoming the visit of the Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal to Quetta, Mir Abdul Rauf Rind said ongoing development projects would be improved from coordination between federal and provincial departments.

Chief Minister's Coordinator Mir Abdul Rauf Rind apprised the Federal Minister about the power crisis in Makran Division.

On the occasion, Federal Minister Zubeida Jalal said she was aware of the power crisis while efforts are being made to resolve the power crisis by contacting the federal government and the Ministry of Water and Power.

She said people and businessmen were facing difficulties in Makran Division due to lack of power.

"We contacted with the Iranian Ambassador at government level with aim to restore power supply from Iran to Makran on priority basis and increase the number of megawatts have yielded positive results", she said adding but the Makran Division is in constant touch with the concerned Ministry of Water and Power to meet the needs of 24-hour power supply.

She said the education, health and other sectors would be improved under South Balochistan Package. Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal said that funds would be released from the federal government for the development projects approved in the South Balochistan package soon and for the development of Makran division.

Balochistan Awami Party members of the Assembly, Chief Minister Balochistan under the leadership of Jam Kamal will continue its efforts to alleviate the sense of deprivation of the people of the province, she added.

Later, Secondary Education Balochsitan Hayatullah Kakar, Secretary Secondary Primary Healthcare Noor-ul-Haq Baloch and Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani met with Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal and discussed ongoing development projects in Balochistan.