UrduPoint.com

South Balochistan Package To Provide Best Infrastructure Facilities In Makran: Zubaida Jalal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

South Balochistan package to provide best infrastructure facilities in Makran: Zubaida Jalal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal on Friday said an implementation of development projects under South Balochistan package would provide best infrastructure facilities in Makran division.

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting held at the office of Coordinator Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on the occasion of his visit to Quetta Civil Secretariat.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) workers including Najamuddin Kabzai, Mir Dadullah Rind, Anwar Rind and other members of the party were also present.

Welcoming the visit of the Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal to Quetta, Mir Abdul Rauf Rind said ongoing development projects would be improved from coordination between federal and provincial departments.

Chief Minister's Coordinator Mir Abdul Rauf Rind apprised the Federal Minister about the power crisis in Makran Division.

On the occasion, Federal Minister Zubeida Jalal said she was aware of the power crisis while efforts are being made to resolve the power crisis by contacting the federal government and the Ministry of Water and Power.

She said people and businessmen were facing difficulties in Makran Division due to lack of power.

"We contacted with the Iranian Ambassador at government level with aim to restore power supply from Iran to Makran on priority basis and increase the number of megawatts have yielded positive results", she said adding but the Makran Division is in constant touch with the concerned Ministry of Water and Power to meet the needs of 24-hour power supply.

She said the education, health and other sectors would be improved under South Balochistan Package. Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal said that funds would be released from the federal government for the development projects approved in the South Balochistan package soon and for the development of Makran division.

Balochistan Awami Party members of the Assembly, Chief Minister Balochistan under the leadership of Jam Kamal will continue its efforts to alleviate the sense of deprivation of the people of the province, she added.

Later, Secondary Education Balochsitan Hayatullah Kakar, Secretary Secondary Primary Healthcare Noor-ul-Haq Baloch and Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani met with Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal and discussed ongoing development projects in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Iran Education Water Visit From Government Best

Recent Stories

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusiv ..

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusive growth: Shaukat Tarin

3 minutes ago
 US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

11 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

17 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

22 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

32 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.