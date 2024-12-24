South City Hospital, NOWPDP Collaborate To Promote Disability Inclusion In Healthcare
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) In a meaningful initiative to promote disability inclusion in healthcare, South City Hospital and NOWPDP joined hands to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) by organizing a free medical camp exclusively for persons with disabilities (PWDs) at South City Hospital.
The camp provided consultations, screenings, and medical advice, ensuring PWDs received essential healthcare services at no cost, said a news release on Tuesday.
As part of this collaboration, South City Hospital’s team, also visited the NOWPDP Head Office in Karachi for a NOWInclusive Tour. This immersive experience provided the team with a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by PWDs and showcased the transformative impact of inclusion.
The tour was described as invaluable and a perspective-changing opportunity for everyone involved.
During the commemorative event at South City Hospital, Dr. Saadia Virk emphasized the importance of disability inclusion in healthcare, stating, “We are committed to taking the mandate of disability inclusion forward by ensuring our services are accessible and inclusive for all.
We are also happy to announce that South City Hospital will be creating more employment opportunities for people with disabilities. This collaboration with NOWPDP is a step toward creating equitable opportunities for persons with disabilities.”
Amin Hashwani, President of NOWPDP, also addressed the audience, highlighting the broader importance of inclusion, stating, “True progress is measured by how well we embrace and empower the most vulnerable members of our society. Disability inclusion is not just a moral imperative but a necessary step toward building a truly equitable world.”
This collaboration underscores a shared vision between South City Hospital and NOWPDP to break barriers, advocate for the rights of PWDs, and foster a more inclusive society. The free medical camp and the NOWInclusive Tour reflect their joint commitment to creating awareness and driving meaningful change.
NOWPDP, a leading organization focused on empowering PWDs, continues to champion initiatives that highlight accessibility, identity, and skill development, paving the way for a more inclusive Pakistan.
