Open Menu

South City Hospital, NOWPDP Collaborate To Promote Disability Inclusion In Healthcare

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

South City Hospital, NOWPDP collaborate to promote disability inclusion in healthcare

In a meaningful initiative to promote disability inclusion in healthcare, South City Hospital and NOWPDP joined hands to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) by organizing a free medical camp exclusively for persons with disabilities (PWDs) at South City Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) In a meaningful initiative to promote disability inclusion in healthcare, South City Hospital and NOWPDP joined hands to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) by organizing a free medical camp exclusively for persons with disabilities (PWDs) at South City Hospital.

The camp provided consultations, screenings, and medical advice, ensuring PWDs received essential healthcare services at no cost, said a news release on Tuesday.

As part of this collaboration, South City Hospital’s team, also visited the NOWPDP Head Office in Karachi for a NOWInclusive Tour. This immersive experience provided the team with a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by PWDs and showcased the transformative impact of inclusion.

The tour was described as invaluable and a perspective-changing opportunity for everyone involved.

During the commemorative event at South City Hospital, Dr. Saadia Virk emphasized the importance of disability inclusion in healthcare, stating, “We are committed to taking the mandate of disability inclusion forward by ensuring our services are accessible and inclusive for all.

We are also happy to announce that South City Hospital will be creating more employment opportunities for people with disabilities. This collaboration with NOWPDP is a step toward creating equitable opportunities for persons with disabilities.”

Amin Hashwani, President of NOWPDP, also addressed the audience, highlighting the broader importance of inclusion, stating, “True progress is measured by how well we embrace and empower the most vulnerable members of our society. Disability inclusion is not just a moral imperative but a necessary step toward building a truly equitable world.”

This collaboration underscores a shared vision between South City Hospital and NOWPDP to break barriers, advocate for the rights of PWDs, and foster a more inclusive society. The free medical camp and the NOWInclusive Tour reflect their joint commitment to creating awareness and driving meaningful change.

NOWPDP, a leading organization focused on empowering PWDs, continues to champion initiatives that highlight accessibility, identity, and skill development, paving the way for a more inclusive Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Progress Moral Event All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..

11 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing chal ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..

11 minutes ago
 MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

22 minutes ago
 LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

26 minutes ago
 Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic be ..

Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston

32 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

32 minutes ago
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic ..

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

32 minutes ago
 PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

32 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

1 hour ago
 Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop cal ..

Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

32 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

39 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan