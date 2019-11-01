South Korea reviews extended Korean investment opportunities in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra held a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, Kwak Sung-Kyu Friday in Islamabad that reviewed the extended Korean investment and cooperation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra held a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Pakistan , Kwak Sung-Kyu Friday in Islamabad that reviewed the extended Korean investment and cooperation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa . Welcoming the Korean Cooperation, the Minister informed him about the bright future of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa . He said his government ensured conducive enable environment for trade and rapid economic activities in the province, believing that this part would integrate the entire central Asian Republic in trade and economic activities. Meeting had a detailed discussion on the mutual expansion of cultural relations, economic driven activities, tourism, IT, Renewable energy, mines & mineral and infrastructure development and the possible Korean investment in these sectors.

The Finance Minister appreciated the Korean Ambassador's gesture of friendship and also briefed the envoy about the measures taken for creating an investment-friendly environment in the province.

He said the government was fully committed to introduce more business-friendly reforms in the province to facilitate foreign investors. He informed him of different initiatives, the government started for industrialization leading to better economic future for the province. Taimur Jhagra said the introduction of business reforms was among the topmost priorities of the government, adding that this was the right time to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Korean Ambassador appreciated the KP pro-investment policy specially the fast expanding hydro power generation and desired to invest in the energy and IT sectors. Both the leaders stood committed to promote soft image of their countries.