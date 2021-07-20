UrduPoint.com
South Korean Climber And Skier Kim Hong-Bin, 57, Dies While Descending From The Summit Of Broad Peak

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:03 PM

Veteran South Korean climber and skier Kim Hong-Bin, 57, died on Tuesday while descending from the summit of Broad Peak

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Veteran South Korean climber and skier Kim Hong-Bin, 57, died on Tuesday while descending from the summit of Broad Peak.

Kim became the 44th 14 8,000m summitier on Monday by successfully scaling Broad Peak.

He was the first disabled climber to achieve the goal.

The climber had lost all of his fingers during a climb on Mount Denali (6,190 meters) in 1991.

According to reports, Kim fell 15m into a crevasse while descending from Camp 4.

Kim Hong-Bin was part of an expedition arranged by Blue Sky Treks and Tours.

The company had announced that Hong-Bin, Sofie Lenaerts, Stef Maginelle, Yousuf, Imtiyaz, Mehdi and Hussian had reached the summit of Broad Peak.

The tragic accident happened during the descent.

