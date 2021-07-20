UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Climber Feared Dead After Historic Pakistan Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

South Korean climber feared dead after historic Pakistan summit

A South Korean climber was feared dead Tuesday just days after becoming the first disabled person to climb all 14 of the world's highest mountains, officials in Pakistan said

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A South Korean climber was feared dead Tuesday just days after becoming the first disabled person to climb all 14 of the world's highest mountains, officials in Pakistan said.

Kim Hong-bin went missing Monday after falling into a crevasse while descending from the 8,051-metre (26,414-foot) Broad Peak, in the Karakoram range, Karrar Haidri, of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, told AFP.

Broad Peak is the 12th highest of the world's 8,000-metre-plus mountains.

Haidri said when Bin reached the top of Broad Peak Sunday, he joined the exclusive club of top climbers who have summited all 14, becoming the 44th person to achieve the feat.

But coming down, he fell "towards the China side", Haidri added.

He said Kim was the first disabled climber to join the so-called "eight-thousander club", having lost all his fingers during a climb of Mount Denali in Alaska in 1991.

Sifat Khan, a senior government official told AFP there was little chance Kim could survive for long in the harsh conditions on the mountain.

"He's believed to be dead. No human being could survive for that long," Khan said.

"Kim was descending when he slipped and fell down in the crevasse -- most probably to the Chinese side."Kim was a part of an organised expedition with porters and tourist police, Khan said adding a search operation would be launched as soon as the weather allowed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Weather World Police China Climber Alpine North Korea Sunday All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist killed in a road accident

3 minutes ago

Nobel Foundation divests funds linked to oil

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Delta Variant Now Represents 83% of 'S ..

8 minutes ago

Belarus Does Not Plan to Close Embassies in EU Cou ..

8 minutes ago

EU Warns Poland Over Potential Sanctions If Warsaw ..

8 minutes ago

Munir Akram conveys Eid greetings to UN community, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.