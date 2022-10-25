UrduPoint.com

South Korean Companies Donate $800,000 To Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

South Korean companies donate $800,000 to flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-Water) donated one hundred thousand Dollars to Pakistan to support the ongoing flood relief efforts, making the total contribution of Korea's private sector to $800,000.

After the donation of the Korean companies, South Korea's total contributions increased to $ 2.8 million.

A handing-over ceremony for this donation was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo, the Representative/Chief Executive Officer of Star Hydro K-Water Pakistan, Bong Rok Oh, the Director General (EAP) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, and senior officials of the concerned authorities.

On this occasion, ambassador Suh Sangpyo stated that the government companies and the people of Korea have always stood by the people of Pakistan.

He added that the donations from the Korean government have exceeded two million dollars, and the donations from private sector and NGOs were also exceeding eight hundred thousand dollars, bringing the total contributions by Korea to over 2.8 million dollars.

The DG (EAP) Aamer Ahmed Atozai expressed his gratitude to the ambassador and the representative of K-Water for the generous donation and that this donation will bring much needed relief to the flood affectees.

