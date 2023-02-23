UrduPoint.com

South Korean Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 09:07 PM

South Korean delegation calls on Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman

A South Korean delegation led by former ambassador Dr. Song Jong Hwan called on Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed measures enhancing bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various sectors especially trade and tourism during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday

Honorary Investment Counselor of Pakistan to South Korea Mudassar Iqbal also accompanied the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan values its cordial relations with Korea. He said that promoting bilateral relations with the world's most successful economies and benefiting from their experiences is an important aspect of the government's strategy.

Governor Punjab said the economic development of South Korea was an inspiration for many countries, and Pakistan wants to achieve the goals of economic development by promoting economic and trade cooperation with Korea.

Governor Punjab said there was a need to promote relations between the two countries in the field of tourism, especially Buddha tourism, which has vast potential.

He said there are monuments of Gandhara civilization and Buddha sites in Pakistan, adding that there was also a Buddha bowl in the Governor's House and informed about its historical importance.

Governor Punjab further said there should be exchanges of delegations between the two countries to enhance people to people contacts and cultural ties.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also admired services of former ambassador Dr. Song Jong Hwan in Pakistan, adding that the former Korean ambassador played a key role in strengthening the relations between Pakistan and Korea in various sectors.

The South Korean delegation expressed interest in increasing cooperation in agriculture, pesticides, food packaging, tourism and sports.

