South Korean embassy plants 7,000 pine trees to launch Korea-Pakistan Friendship Forest

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:59 PM

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Friday officially inaugurated 'Korea-Pakistan Friendship Forest' in Haripur to support the government's '10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Friday officially inaugurated 'Korea-Pakistan Friendship Forest' in Haripur to support the government's '10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme'.

The Korea-Pakistan joint project in collaboration with Korean business community would be very instrumental in enhancing awareness of the nation-wide movement to plant 10 billion trees built on the success of 'The Billion Tree Programme' in KP, a press release said.

Around seven thousand Pine tree saplings were planted in Haripur, KP Province in the presence of Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung-kyu, Secretary of the KP Public Health Engineering Department Bahramand Khan, Chief Conservator of the KP Forest Department Azhar Ali Khan, and Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb, former member National Assembly.

"The Korea-Pakistan Friendship Forest not only gives support for Pakistan's nation-wide green growth initiative but also symbolises the close friendship between Korea and Pakistan.

Planting trees has been an important national campaign in Korea as Korean people we observe the tree-planting day on April 5, every year.

As a result of the sustained efforts over the last 50 years, Korea had a huge success in the reforestation of the entire country, and Korean people came to be proud of having a green homeland." said Ambassador Kwak.

The project of the Korea-Pakistan Friendship Forest was co-financed by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Korean business community includingK-Water, Korea South-East Power (KOEN), Lotte E&C and Daelim Industrial, and the Pakistan Global Institute, a Korean educational institute. Several members of KOICA Alumni Association Pakistan (KAAP) also participated in the tree-planting event. The Korean Embassy hopes to upscale the Friendship Forest over the next few years in partnership with various stakeholders, including the Korean business community in Pakistan.

