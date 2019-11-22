South Korean Envoy Assures To Execute Safe Drinking Water Supply Scheme In Havelian
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:59 PM
South Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Kwak Sung Kyu held a special meeting here Friday with Secretary Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) KP to discuss execution of USD12 million safe drinking water supply system in Hevellian, Abbottabad
He furthered this water supply scheme will provide clean drinking water to the people of Havallian area and helped in reduction of water borne diseases.
It is worth mentioning that the project budget will be around USD 12 million and duration will be from 2021-2025, while capacity of the plant will be 125 liters per sec, which is equal to 10,800m3 per day.
On the occasion Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea said that South Korea has strong relation with Pakistan and committed to make it more robust via this project.