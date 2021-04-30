UrduPoint.com
South Korean Envoy Calls On CM, Discusses Investment Opportunities In KP

South Korean envoy calls on CM, discusses investment opportunities in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offered ample opportunities of investment to foreign investors and there existed conducive environment for foreign investment in the province. He said that incumbent provincial government was taking concrete steps to facilitate the foreign investors to the maximum.

He has further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was offering lucrative incentives to foreign investors to attract investment in various sectors.

He expressed these views while talking to South Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, Suh Sangpyo who called on him here and discussed various matters of mutual interest.

The matters related to South Korean investment in different sectors particularly Energy & Power and Local Government sectors also came under discussion.

Various matters regarding the promotion of religious tourism were also discussed in the meeting.

Provincial Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Law and Local Government Akbar Ayub were also present on the occasion.

Talking on this occasion, South Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo said that various South Korean companies were ready for investment in different sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mahmood Khan maintained that his government would not only welcome South Korean investment in any sector in the province but would also extend all possible facilitation to the South Korean investors.

The chief minister added that both Pakistan and South Korea enjoyed friendly relations and the incumbent government wanted to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

