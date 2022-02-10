UrduPoint.com

South Korean Envoy Discusses Bilateral Issues With Minister Moonis Elahi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Ambassador of South Korea Suh Sangpyo called on Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and discussed regional political situation, bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest, here on Thursday

Ch Moonis said Pakistan values its relations with South Korea, adding that various Pakistanis were offering their services in that country. He said Pak-Korea relations were multifaceted and the cooperation covers defence, scientific, economic and people-to-people ties.

The minister said Pakistan wanted to strengthen its trade and investment bond with South Korea, adding that Korean companies' share in Pakistani markets had increased with the passage of time.

He said the progress made by South Korea was worth-emulating. He called upon the Korean government to provide assistance to Pakistan in the water sector.

Ambassador Sangpyo said South Korea and Pakistan enjoyed cordial relations from the beginning, adding that Korean hydel power companies had been working on different projects in Pakistan.

The envoy also inquired about the health of Pakistan Muslim League President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

