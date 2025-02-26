Open Menu

South Korean Envoy Emphasises To Revitalize Trade With Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 10:01 PM

South Korean envoy emphasises to revitalize trade with Pakistan

The Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan Park Kijun has emphasised the need to revitalize trade between Pakistan and South Korea as it has been on a downward trend over the past five years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan Park Kijun has emphasised the need to revitalize trade between Pakistan and South Korea as it has been on a downward trend over the past five years.

Addressing the event organized by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR), South Korean top diplomat also talked about the prospective areas of collaboration and highlighted the historical relation between the two countries.

He emphasized that proactive measures must be taken to revitalize trade between Pakistan and South Korea, as it has been on a downward trend over the past five years.

Chairperson KCFR Nadira Panjwani highlighted that the potentials for collaboration between Pakistan and Republic of Korea, as large number of Korean companies have invested in Pakistan and this trade and investment opportunities can increase both ways.

CEO Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) Khizer Pervaiz highlighted the various incentives and facilitation programs offered by the Sindh government to attract investors.

He also outlined key sectors in Sindh with high investment potential, encouraging greater collaboration and economic engagement between the two nations.

South Korea’s Trade Minister Inkyo Cheong has outlined an ambitious plan to relocate Korea’s industrial base from its Northeast Asian neighbors to Pakistan following the signing of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the two countries. It was predicted that the opportunities of growth will be provided and both countries will explore mutual benefits from this agreement.

The event was attended by government officials, renowned businessmen, and media and Eminent members of civil society.

Recent Stories

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minist ..

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy

5 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Tr ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region

20 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; a ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan

35 minutes ago
 West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed i ..

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief

38 minutes ago
 New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king

New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king

6 minutes ago
 Hamas official says no public ceremony for handove ..

Hamas official says no public ceremony for handover of bodies

6 minutes ago
Saudi Presidency of Religious Affairs launches Ram ..

Saudi Presidency of Religious Affairs launches Ramadan Quran course, global Qura ..

6 minutes ago
 Chairman PPSC presents annual report to governor P ..

Chairman PPSC presents annual report to governor Punjab

6 minutes ago
 CM orders to provide best medical treatment facili ..

CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolat ..

38 minutes ago
 ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estat ..

ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat

USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat

21 minutes ago
 BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen ..

BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill deve ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan