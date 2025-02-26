South Korean envoy emphasises to revitalize trade with Pakistan

The Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan Park Kijun has emphasised the need to revitalize trade between Pakistan and South Korea as it has been on a downward trend over the past five years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan Park Kijun has emphasised the need to revitalize trade between Pakistan and South Korea as it has been on a downward trend over the past five years.

Addressing the event organized by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR), South Korean top diplomat also talked about the prospective areas of collaboration and highlighted the historical relation between the two countries.

He emphasized that proactive measures must be taken to revitalize trade between Pakistan and South Korea, as it has been on a downward trend over the past five years.

Chairperson KCFR Nadira Panjwani highlighted that the potentials for collaboration between Pakistan and Republic of Korea, as large number of Korean companies have invested in Pakistan and this trade and investment opportunities can increase both ways.

CEO Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) Khizer Pervaiz highlighted the various incentives and facilitation programs offered by the Sindh government to attract investors.

He also outlined key sectors in Sindh with high investment potential, encouraging greater collaboration and economic engagement between the two nations.

South Korea’s Trade Minister Inkyo Cheong has outlined an ambitious plan to relocate Korea’s industrial base from its Northeast Asian neighbors to Pakistan following the signing of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the two countries. It was predicted that the opportunities of growth will be provided and both countries will explore mutual benefits from this agreement.

The event was attended by government officials, renowned businessmen, and media and Eminent members of civil society.