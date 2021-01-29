UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Expresses Interest In Various Sectors In Balochistan: Zarkoon

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

South Korean expresses interest in various sectors in Balochistan: Zarkoon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Chief Executive Officer, Farman Zarkoon met with South Korean Minister Consul General Kim Haksung in Karachi.

Investment opportunities of Balochistan came under discussion during the meeting, said press release issued here on Friday.

South Korean companies expressed interest in various sectors of Pakistan and especially Balochistan.

Farman Zarkoon said the Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal has taken historic steps to promote investment in the province.

For the first time, an investment policy has been introduced while all the incentives and facilities are being provided to the investors at their doorsteps, he said, adding that after the outbreak of COVID-19, investment opportunities would be highlighted through roadshows in different countries to enhance investment in Balochistan.

On the occasion, the Minister Consul of South Korea appreciated the steps taken by the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade and assured all possible cooperation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister South Korea North Korea All Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preservi ..

1 hour ago

IOM to Require $3Bln for 2021 Crises Response Plan ..

1 hour ago

Five Covid-19 patients die in Romania hospital fir ..

1 hour ago

Biden Administration Reviewing China Policy 'From ..

1 hour ago

French miners win legal fight over toxic exposure ..

1 hour ago

Two of a family killed, five injured as car overtu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.