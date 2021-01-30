South Korean expresses interest in various sectors in Balochistan: Zarkoon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Chief Executive Officer, Farman Zarkoon met with South Korean Minister Consul General Kim Haksung in Karachi.

Investment opportunities of Balochistan came under discussion during the meeting, said press release issued here on Friday.

South Korean companies expressed interest in various sectors of Pakistan and especially Balochistan.

Farman Zarkoon said the Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal has taken historic steps to promote investment in the province.

For the first time, an investment policy has been introduced while all the incentives and facilities are being provided to the investors at their doorsteps, he said, adding that after the outbreak of COVID-19, investment opportunities would be highlighted through roadshows in different countries to enhance investment in Balochistan.

On the occasion, the Minister Consul of South Korea appreciated the steps taken by the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade and assured all possible cooperation.