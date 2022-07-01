South Korean investors take advantage of investment opportunities in Balochistan: Jan Jamali

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali said that Pakistan and South Korea have long-standing friendly relations for decades and there is great potential for further cooperation and enhancement of relations between the two friendly countries in the fields of agriculture, transport and higher education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali said that Pakistan and South Korea have long-standing friendly relations for decades and there is great potential for further cooperation and enhancement of relations between the two friendly countries in the fields of agriculture, transport and higher education.

He said on Friday that Balochistan, which has a small population, is rich in valuable resources and minerals and the law and order situation here has improved significantly saying that therefore, it is important that large South Korean investors take advantage of the lucrative investment opportunities in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while meeting a Korean delegation led by Mr.

Mun Yong Jo called on him at the Governor House in Quetta here.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including friendly relations between Pakistan and South Korea, lucrative investment opportunities in Balochistan and economic and trade developments in the region were discussed.

Provincial Secretary Higher Education Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Vice Chancellor University Balochistan Prof. Dr. Shafiq-ur- Rehman, Vice Chancellor Beauties University Engineer Farooq Bazai, Vice Chancellor Women's University Dr. Sajida Noorin and Inspector General Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

Later, commemorative shields were exchanged between the Acting Governor of Balochistan and the distinguished guests.