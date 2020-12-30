UrduPoint.com
South KP Possess Vast Areas With Wild Olives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vast areas with wild olives that can be enhanced by planting matured varieties that would help in earning valuable foreign exchange.

In a series of tweets, MPA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we should promote olive plantation to grab a part of USD 13 billion global olive oil industry projected to reach over USD 16 billion by 2027.

He termed it a best long-term investment.

Faisal Amin Khan said that lots of potential areas in Tri-Boundary area of erstwhile Frontier Region Dera Ismail Khan, with Balochistan, Dera Ghazi Khan where wild olives are in abundance.

He said that it would bring prosperity, boost economy and create jobs for locals.

