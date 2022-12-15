South police arrest street criminal, drug supplier

The district South Police on Thursday arrested two accused allegedly involved in street crime and drug peddling in separate actions.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The district South Police on Thursday arrested two accused allegedly involved in street crime and drug peddling in separate actions.

According to spokesman for South Zone Police, the accused were arrested by Clifton and Civil Line police stations during patrolling.

The Clifton police station arrested a street criminal identified as Kabir and during his checking recovered an illegal pistol from his possession.

While the Civil Line police station arrested a drug supplier and recovered 525 grams of hashish from his possession.

Cases against both the accused had been registered and further investigations were underway.