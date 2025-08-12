South Punjab ACS visits THQ Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary, South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East.

He was accompanied by Special Secretary C&W Aftab Pirzada, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Naveed Haider, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Khawar Bhutta. During the visit, the Additional Chief Secretary inspected the Emergency Department, Surgery and Orthopedic Wards, hospital pharmacy, and the OPD, and interacted with patients. A large number of patients were waiting outside doctors’ offices in the Orthopedic and OPD sections due to long delays. The hospital pharmacy lacked a laptop, and medicines were being recorded in the app via mobile phone. A woman complained to the Additional Chief Secretary that her husband had multiple bone fractures but had not received proper treatment for three days.

Expressing displeasure over the mismanagement, the Additional Chief Secretary noted that no measures were being taken to reduce patients' rush, which could be managed through better time scheduling. He emphasized that the medical profession is highly respectable, and doctors are regarded as healers and a warm and welcoming attitude can ease half of a patient’s suffering.

He also stressed the importance of respecting the dignity of poor patients visiting hospitals and reiterated that providing free treatment is part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision. He instructed hospital staff to ensure free medicines are provided to all patients. He directed the hospital administration to address the shortcomings immediately and announced that he would revisit the hospital soon.